Merkel’s conservatives clash with Scholz over debt brake By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


BERLIN () – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has raised the ire of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives with his proposal to suspend the constitutionally enshrined debt brake in 2021 after already abandoning it this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Suspending the debt brake must not become a habit. We have to get back to the regular debt limit as quickly as possible,” Eckhardt Rehberg, Merkel’s chief budget lawmaker, told on Thursday.

Rehberg added that there was still no agreement in the coalition on whether the government should ask parliament to suspend the debt brake also in 2021 and allow higher spending to help companies and consumers recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR