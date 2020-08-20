Megan Thee Stallion Identifies Tory Lanez as Her Shooter on Instagram

Instagram

Less than an hour before she confirms that the ‘Say It’ spitter did shoot her, the ‘WAP’ raptress posts a cryptic tweet which reads, ‘Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you.’

Megan Thee Stallion has finally identified her shooter. After weeks of reports about the alleged altercation with Tory Lanez which ended up with her getting shot in both feet, the “Savage” hitmaker has confirmed that the Canadian rapper indeed shot her.

The 25-year-old star went on Instagram Live on Thursday, August 20 to snitch on Tory. “Yes did Tory shot me,” she revealed to her more than 59k followers. Addressing her allegations to the “Quarantine Radio” host, she added, “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to this blog lying s**t. Stop lying!”

<br />

Megan apparently decided to expose Tory as her shooter after the latter attempted cover up his alleged assault on her. Minutes before she did the livestream, the “WAP” raptress posted a cryptic tweet addressed to someone whom she accused of lying about something. “Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you,” she warned.

<br />

Megan was injured following an argument with Tory at a Hollywood Hills party on July 12. She was found with her legs bleeding in the car with Tory, who was initially arrested for possession of a firearm when he was pulled over by police. Tory has since been under investigation as police believe that he pulled the trigger.

Megan herself has several times addressed the shooting incident, but she had never named her shooter before. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a gruesome picture of her disfigured foot which needed surgery to remove the bullet.

Clearing up reports about her recovery after she was spotted out and about several times with bandage on her foot, she wrote in the caption of the image, “I usually don’t address internet bulls**t but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not a** sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol (laughing out loud) but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION (sic).”