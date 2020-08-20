Meek Mill Blasts Family for Recording Their Fight

WENN

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Philly rapper expresses how tired he is to see people trying to gain clout out of him, ‘Fame kinda ruined and changed a lil I must admit!’

Even though Meek Mill wants to keep his personal issues out of the public’s eyes as much as possible, there will always be people who want to ruin his policy. The Philly rapper took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 19 to call out his family members for recording himself during an argument.

Meek said in his post, “Having an argument with family and saw they was (sic) secretly recording me… Who you letting hear it?” The “Breaking Bad” rapper then expressed how tired he was to see people trying to gain clout out of him as he added, “Fame kinda ruined & changed a lil I must admit!”

Meek didn’t name names in his post, but a slew of people have since shown their support to the hip-hop star amid his troubling times. “Clout is one hell of a drug family gonna eat that up,” one person said. “So sad. Family members turning on eachother now. Smh,” another reacted, as someone else wrote, “Damn, that’s messed up! Don’t care for him but still messed up nonetheless.”

A number of people, meanwhile, assumed that the family members probably wanted to show how Meek really is, with some of them pointing out Nicki Minaj‘s past accusation against her ex-boyfriend. For those who need a reminder, the pregnant femcee had this to say about Meek following their shouting match earlier this year, “You beat your own sister and taped it.”

She added, “Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Drake d**k made u feel tough again. Move on. N***a been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n***a, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. S**tted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho.”

Meek responded at the time, “The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women. Talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t.”