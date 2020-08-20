Medical imaging startup Exo, which is developing AI-powered workflow software and a portable ultrasound device, raises $40M, bringing total raised to ~$88M (Paul Sawers/VentureBeat)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:

Medical imaging startup Exo, which is developing AI-powered workflow software and a portable ultrasound device, raises $40M, bringing total raised to ~$88M  —  Exo, a medical technology startup developing a portable ultrasound device and accompanying AI-powered cloud platform, has raised $40 million in a round of funding.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR