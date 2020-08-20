Max Ehrich Vows to Cherish Demi Lovato Forever in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Instagram

Celebrating his singer fiancee’s milestone, the ‘Under the Dome’ star takes to his Instagram account to wish her a happy birthday along with several photos of them together.

Max Ehrich is showering Demi Lovato with love on a very special day. When celebrating the “Heart Attack” songstress’ 28th birthday, the “Under the Dome” star vowed in a sweet social media tribute to cherish her forever.

On Thursday, August 20, the 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a series of their PDA-filled pictures to mark his fiancee’s milestone. One photo he shared captured him giving the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer a loving smooch on her cheek, whereas a number of other snaps displayed them lip-locking.

Along with the photos, Max offered a heartfelt dedication to Demi. ”Words fall short baby. you light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiance,” he wrote. “I keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment.” He further enthused, “Can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato.”

Hours after he put out the post, the former “The Young and the Restless” actor received a response from the former Disney star in the comment section. “I love you SO much angel,” she gushed, “thank you for the best memories and here’s to many more!!!” She added three growing heart emojis at the end of her comment.

Max Ehrich received comment from fiancee Demi Lovato on his birthday tribute for her.

Max and Demi went public with their romance in late March. The lovebirds, who have been spending more time than ever together due to the coronavirus quarantine, got engaged in July after less than four months of dating. He shared photos from the proposal day at the beach via Instagram.

“Ahhhh. You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” the actor wrote in accompaniment of the post. “Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.”

“here’s to forever baby. ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited, you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together,” he continued. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”