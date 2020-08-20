Matthew Lau: Come on down and grab some money from the federal government

Article content continued

It is, in fact, the business of entire government agencies to put taxpayers’ money up for grabs and invite rent-seekers and special interest groups across the country to help themselves to the national wealth. The aforementioned Canada Council for the Arts is one such agency. There are, as additional examples, the federal government’s six regional economic development agencies, which are essentially corporate welfare mills. Handouts to rent-seekers have also become increasingly common in other government departments, such as Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Like other programs where the federal government makes millions of dollars available to be grabbed, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative gives taxpayers good reason for dismay. The administration of the program is designed so that the $31 million will be disbursed first from the federal government to non-governmental organizations, and then from the non-governmental organizations to municipal governments, Indigenous communities and other non-profit groups.

Usually if a municipal government wants to install a new bicycle lane, it pays for it out of taxes it collects from the municipality’s residents. Under this program, however, it will get the money from the federal government, and before the project can go ahead, a federal bureaucrat must first read applications from non-profit organizations and select which ones to transfer the funds to, and then a municipal bureaucrat must write and submit a grant application to the organizations that received the funds. A reasonable person might wonder if this Infrastructure Canada program is really about building infrastructure or whether it was instead designed to guarantee the jobs of federal and municipal bureaucrats.

It is the case with many government programs that as huge amounts of money pass through the bureaucracy, much of it gets stuck there. Bureaucrats are just like the rest of us, after all. When they see taxpayers’ money up for grabs, they want to grab a pile of it for themselves. All this tax-grabbing ends up leaving taxpayers poorer and the economy less productive. Which is no way to build healthy communities.

Matthew Lau is a Toronto writer.