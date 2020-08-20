Man in custody after fatal shooting of his father in Vermont

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A man was in custody Wednesday after the shooting death of his father in a home in Marshfield, state police said.

The body of 71-year-old William Fink was discovered when law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call by the victim’s wife Wednesday morning, Vermont State Police said.

Samir Fink, 33, is expected to be arraigned Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder, state police said. Fink lived in the home with his parents.

State Police investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a family dispute. An autopsy on William Fink is planned for Thursday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

Samir Fink was ordered held without bail pending arraignment.

Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations are working with the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division on the investigation.