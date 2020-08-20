Man dies in crash in Sydney airport tunnel in Mascot

Sydney drivers are facing major delays after a fatal crash in the city’s Airport Tunnel this morning.

A man died after two cars and a truck collided in the tunnel at around 6.45am, just before the M5 turnoff at Mascot.

The man died at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A third man was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing, police said in a statement.

A man has died after two cars and a truck collided in the Sydney Airport Tunnel. ()

Drivers are being warned of extensive delays this morning.

Two of three southbound lanes as well as one of five northbound lanes, are closed in the Airport Tunnel at Mascot on General Holmes Drive.

The fatal crash came less than an hour after a man was killed in a road accident in south west Sydney.

Just after 6am paramedics were called to Lyn Parade, Prestons, following reports of a car and motorbike crash.

A man has died after two cars and a truck collided in the Sydney Airport Tunnel. ()

Despite giving CPR to a man aged his mid-late 20s, he died at the scene.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager John Brotherhood urged people to drive safely.

“Our hearts go out to all the families involved,” Mr Brotherhood said.

There are extensive delays on General Holmes Drive. ()

Cars are being turned around. ()

“We are urging those using our roads to please drive carefully – a split second decision can change not only your life but the lives of your passengers and other road users forever.”