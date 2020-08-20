Maine cites inn where more than 30 got COVID-19 at wedding

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it has issued a citation of imminent health hazard to a Millinocket inn that was the site of a wedding associated with a coronavirus outbreak.

There are 32 cases of the virus associated with the wedding, Maine CDC director Nirav Shah said.

Shah said the Big Moose Inn exceeded the state’s indoor gathering limit, among other violations of state rules. The citation does not carry an immediate fine, but a fine could result if the inn does not comply with the investigation.

Shah said the inn has signaled it will comply. One person is hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, which affected people age 4 to 78, he said.

“The median age is 42,” Shah said. “Most of the cases that have been detected thus far are individuals who are symptomatic.”

About 65 people attended the Aug. 7 event. A representative for the Big Moose Inn declined to comment.

