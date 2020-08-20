Mahesh Babu’s Sweats it Out in his Home Gym and Inspires his Fans to Do the Same



Mahesh Babu is one of the most successful stars down South with many blockbusters up his sleeve. But what keeps the actor going is his determination to keep his fans entertained and also to keep himself healthy and in best shape all the time. Mahesh Babu loves fitness and its surely something that comes in his priority list.



Amidst the lockdown, Mahesh Babu didn’t skip his fitness regime. He made sure he gets the gym at home and worked hard on his body. He didn’t let the lockdown days go to waste as he kept working on his body and beefed up for his future projects. Recently his wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a glimpse of her husband and superstar working out like there’s no tomorrow at their home gym. She even said that at times when he is not at home, they know where to find him. Looks like the gym is the actor’s favourite spot and we love this fitness spirit in this charming actor.











Mahesh Babu’s body and those toned muscles can put even some 20 something actors to shame. He has never let anything come in his way for fitness and always involved in some form of exercise to remain fit and remain ageless forever. We love this man and his fitness spirit. Guess all those out there looking for some inspiration, check out Mahesh Babu and his love for exercise, its surely worth it.