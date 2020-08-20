‘Lucifer’ to Tackle Black Lives Matter Movement in Season 6

FOX

The Netflix series will feature the Black Lives Matter movement in an episode of the upcoming sixth season and the producers really hope they ‘get it right.’

The sixth season of hit Netflix show “Lucifer” will feature an episode dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The programme, featuring British actor Tom Ellis as the devilish Lucifer Morningstone, will be debuting its fifth season on the streaming service on Friday (21Aug20). And while fans wait for the new episodes with bated breath, creators and writers have already moved on to penning episodes for the sixth series, with executive producer Ildy Modrovich telling Entertainment Tonight that they’re planning to tackle the timely subject in the best way they can.

“When we got back to the (writers) room, we started looking at the fact that we’re a cop show and in what ways have we contributed or not addressed the systemic issues of the police department. And we decided we wanted to speak to it. So we’re actually doing a story that speaks directly to it, and we’re super excited about it,” she said.

Modrovich added that she’s also feeling “nervous” about the episode because she wants to “get it right.”

“We have a lot of voices in the room. We’re a pretty diverse room, so it’s taken a lot longer than most episodes to break because we have talked about everything. There have been many tears shed,” she explained. “I can just say everybody’s very passionate about it, so I think that’s what we’re doing to get it right. We’ll probably fine-tune it forever and be working on it until we shoot it.”