LPGA drops Kia Classic from 2020 schedule By





() – The Kia Classic, due to be played next month at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, has been dropped from the women’s professional golf circuit this year and will return in 2021, the LGPA said on Friday.

The tournament, originally scheduled for March, had been moved to Sept. 24-27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate all of the efforts by Kia to try and make this event happen this year and we look forward to playing again at beautiful Aviara Golf Club in 2021,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a brief statement.

The LPGA Shanghai tournament, scheduled for Oct. 15-18 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club, was cancelled earlier this month because of health concerns and travel restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.

The LPGA returned from a 166-day hiatus at Inverness Club for the first of two consecutive spectator-free events in Ohio.