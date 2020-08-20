Liberals to replace CERB with new benefit, simplified EI program at cost of $37 billion

Article content continued

Changes are also coming in to allow workers to keep more of their benefits even while they’re working, eliminating the earnings cliff created under CERB that acted as a disincentive to work.

The three new benefits are expected to cost $22 billion and will be brought in through legislation once the House of Commons returns after being prorogued this week.

The CERB extension is expected to cost a further $8 billion, and $7 billion more to the EI system, and can be done through powers that Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough already has to create temporary EI measures.

EI premiums for employers and workers will be frozen for the next two years.

Government officials estimate about one million people will need the new workers’ benefit that replaces the CERB, and three million will go onto the simplified EI program.

One federal official said these numbers remained high compared to what is normally seen with the EI program. Officials spoke at a media briefing Thursday that was provided on the condition they not be identified.

The official said the number of claims is more typical to what would be seen in an entire year, or even over two years.

The government estimate 400,000 people will receive benefits who otherwise wouldn’t have qualified for EI when the CERB ends.

Since mid-March, the CERB has paid almost $69.4 billion in benefits to 8.61 million people, of which 4.1 million have since returned to the labour market.