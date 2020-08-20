LaVar Ball doesn’t want the Warriors to draft LaMelo

LaVar Ball has never been afraid to speak his mind, and during a recent appearance on the Say Less With Kaz podcast, he explained why he’s not interested in his son LaMelo being drafted by the Golden State Warriors.

“They got Klay and the other guys and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys,” LaVar said. “Melo ain’t no follower.”

The idea of a rookie not wanting to join a team that won three championships in five years seems ridiculous, but LaVar appears to be convinced that talented teammates would hold his son back rather than help make him better. In fact, LaVar has even suggested his preference would be for LaMelo to head to the Knicks, one of the more incompetent franchises in the league.

“The best fit in my eyes is the New York Knicks,” LaVar said on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “It’s time for something good to happen to them.”

Unfortunately for LaVar, dads don’t get a say in where their sons get drafted, so if the Warriors decide they want LaMelo, they probably won’t let LaVar’s opinion sway them.

LaMelo is considered a top prospect in the upcoming draft, as he averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists while playing for Illawarra in Australia last season. As for the Warriors, they should have a top lottery pick for this year’s draft, as they finished the season with the worst record in the NBA without Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.