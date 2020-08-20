LA Galaxy sign Jurgen Klinsmann’s son Jonathan

Jurgen Klinsmann’s son Jonathan has been signed as a goalkeeper for the LA Galaxy, leaving St. Gallen in Switzerland in order to join the MLS.

“Jonathan is a young goalkeeper with valuable experience playing in Germany and Switzerland while representing his country on various levels,” Galaxy manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto said in a statement. “We think he can continue to progress as a member of the LA Galaxy. We look forward to strengthening our goalkeeper position with another talented player.”

The 23-year-old is no stranger to playing soccer in California, as he played college soccer at UC Berkeley. He also has played extensively for the U.S. National Teams, including starting five games at the 2017 U20 World Cup.

Jonathan has a bit of a complicated history with the Galaxy, as he previously celebrated Landon Donovan’s omission from the 2014 World Cup, a decision that was made by his father. Donovan returned to the Galaxy and in his first game back, he became MLS’s all-time leading goal scorer at the time. To be fair, Jonathan was only 17 at the time and it’s hard to imagine the team would hold that against him.

If anyone is against Jonathan joining the MLS, it may be his dad, as Jurgen has previously dismissed playing in the United States instead of Europe.

“If a player has a chance to go to Europe, I say, ‘Yes, go, because it’s three levels above,'” Jurgen said. “I mean, Dirk Nowitzki plays in the U.S. for a reason. He’s not playing in the German Bundesliga!”