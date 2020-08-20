Khloe Kardashian Offers Witty Response to Troll Saying She Looks Unrecognizable in New Pic

Instagram

It all starts after the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star takes to her Instagram account to share a new photo of herself with her daughter True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to being accused of looking unrecognizable whenever she posts a new photo of herself. However, she has never responded to those accusations and simply moved on with her life. That changed on Wednesday, August 19, when she took to her Instagram account to share a new photo of her and daughter True.

The snap in question saw the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star making a duck face as she posed with her little girl, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, True looked really adorable as she flashed a big smile to the camera in a yellow dress. “Mommy’s baby FOREVA!!” so Khloe said in the caption of the post.

Her friends and family, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, left nothing but good things in the comment section of the post. However, a number of people were left scratching their heads after seeing the photo as they had a hard time recognizing Khloe. “She doesn’t even look like herself,” an individual said, as someone was wondering, “That’s Khloe??”

“I legit had nooo clue who this was… khloe gotta chill tf out man,” one other similarly wrote. In the meantime, one person commented, “Khloe keeps changing her face. like damn let the last one marinate.” There was also someone who said, “She keep changing the look of her face, but still not attractive.”

One person’s comment apparently caught Khloe’s attention, and the Good American Jeans owner would not just let it slide. “Who is the one on the right?” one person sarcastically asked her in the comment section of the post. Instead of lashing out at the said troll, Khloe decided to come up with a witty response while also clapping back at the user. She said, “Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded.”