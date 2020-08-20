Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Snapped Getting Frisky on Malibu Beach

Instagram

Trying to get some privacy behind the stairs, the NBA player is seen getting on top of the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star as he appears to kiss her cleavage.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker‘s alleged romance continues to heat up. Despite never addressing the status of their relationship, the two stars keep adding fuel to the speculation as both of them got a little bit frisky during a recent beach trip in Malibu.

In some photos obtained by Daily Mail, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the NBA player tried to get some privacy as they hid behind the stairs to enjoy some PDAs. Kendall was seen lying on the sand in a skimpy pink bikini as Devin got on top of the model and appeared to kiss her cleavage.

Some other photo showed Devin playing in the water while showing off his toned abs and paired it up with a pair of dark trunks. Meanwhile, at one point during the trip, Kendall came out of her hiding and walked around the beach with her head covered in a black baseball cap. She additionally donned dark sunglasses.

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumors back in April when they were photographed going on a road trip together. However, at the time, a source claimed that the two stars were nothing but friends. “They’re just friends now, but you never know Kendall,” so the source said at the time.

Following the trip, the two have been spotted together on several other occasions, including a dinner outing with Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner. Most recently, the alleged lovebirds were snapped going to a pet shop to buy supplies for the athlete’s dog, who was with them at the time. Kendall kept things casual in an all-white outfit, while Devin sported a green hoodie and shorts.

Not only outings, but the stars have also been caught exchanging flirty messages on social media. In response to a selfie of Kendall on Instagram, the athlete wrote, “I like strawberries.”