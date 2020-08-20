John Mayer in ‘Throuple’ With Scheana Shay and Stacie Adams After Jennifer Aniston Split

WENN/Instagram

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana reveals in a new interview that she was in a three-way relationship with the ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’ singer for about six months following his split from the ‘Friends’ alum.

Scheana Shay claims she was once in a relationship with John Mayer involving a third woman after he broke up with Jennifer Aniston. The “Vanderpump Rules” star dropped the bombshell during her appearance in the latest episode of “Flashbacks with Jessica Hall and Heather Rae Young” podcast.

In the Wednesday, August 19 interview, the reality TV star detailed how she got to know the 42-year-old singer/songwriter. She said she first met him while working at a party that he and then-girlfriend Jennifer were throwing at Grand Havana Room.

“I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them,” she said. “Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot.” Scheana said the then-couple invited her to an after-party but she was too drunk to drive there.

A few weeks later, John came back to Grand Havana Room “with all the boys, just like, ‘Yeah, f**k this. Whatever,’ ” so Scheana claimed. That’s when one of his friends told her that John and Jen had broken up, though it was still unknown to public at the time. The friend asked her number to “pass it” to John.

The “Waiting on the World to Change” apparently indeed contacted Scheana and he ended up coming to her apartment, according to the Bravo TV personality, who at the time was living with “The Hills” alum Stacie Adams.

“This went on for about six months. We hung out and we would go to his house in Calabasas, or Hidden Hills, whatever it’s called. It just became, you know, kind of the three of us,” she said of her relationship with John and Stacie. “We had a little throuple going on.”

When asked if she meant a sexual relationship, Scheana confirmed it. She also revealed that sometimes she and John had flings with a different third woman who wasn’t Stacie, but she “definitely got a little jealous towards the end of it because I knew he liked [Adams] more and I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting! Like, what’s up with that?’ ”

Scheana said John and Stacie’s relationship went on even after she ended things up with the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner. “And then even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking and there were, like, a lot of things,” so she claimed.

That added with Stacie’s participation on “The Hills” eventually led to a fallout in the friendship between the two ladies. Stacie admitted she was jealous that Stacie got an offer to appear on the MTV show because Stacie had no interest in the entertainment industry while she was trying to catch her big break.

Scheana also said she was fired from the Grand Havana Room because of her relationship with John after one of her co-workers overheard about it. She explained the waitresses were not allowed to “fraternize” with its members.

John Mayer dated Jennifer Aniston from 2008 until 2009. It’s unknown how long John was in a relationship with Stacie, but he was rumored to have a fling with Taylor Swift later in 2009.