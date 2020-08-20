Joe Oliver: Ontario is dealing with its high-cost surplus electricity

Article content continued

Further good news is that more than 200 contracts, totalling over 11,000 megawatts — or about a third of installed capacity — will expire over the next decade. Renewals will be needed to keep these and other new resources available but they will offer an opportunity to negotiate lower prices for Ontarians.

Philip Cross is correct: enabling both competition and market pricing will be key to ensuring affordable electricity prices. The IESO is focused on doing just that. Starting in December, it will hold annual auctions that require electricity suppliers to compete to meet Ontario’s needs. Competition will ensure the best possible price, whether the electricity comes from a wind farm, a natural-gas fired plant or is imported from outside the province.

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government acted to protect Ontario residents and businesses from price spikes. After the pandemic hit and businesses were forced to shut down, electricity demand plummeted — fully 15 per cent in April. With no action, this would have caused a sharp rate increase since fixed electricity costs would have been recovered over fewer kilowatts. The government instead acted to shield residents and businesses during an unprecedented period.

Prices have since stabilized and these temporary measures have been lifted.

Similarly, the government’s changes to an industrial electricity pricing program helped businesses survive the pandemic-induced economic closure. Suspension of the “Industrial Conservation Incentive” for a year will enable large industries to focus on production and not suspend operations when electricity demand is high in order to chase potential price breaks.