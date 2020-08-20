Joe Jonas Has A Blonde Buzzcut Now

From The Shane™ to The Quarantine Bleach™…the GROWTH!!!
Joe Jonas: King of boy-banders, husband of legend Sophie Turner, new DAD, and — lest we forget — hairstyle chameleon.
Joe’s hairstyle portfolio ranges far and wide, from The Shane™…
…to this gorgeous cerulean DNCE-era hue…
…aaaaaaall the way to this lil’ quasi-mullet(?).
Well, now the Literal Daddy™ has added yet another look to his ever-evolving repertoire: BLEACH BLONDE BUZZCUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The lush eyebrows……………..
Basically, we need a freshly-bleached matching couple pic STAT!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!