Home Entertainment Joe Jonas Has A Blonde Buzzcut Now

Joe Jonas Has A Blonde Buzzcut Now

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 8 minutes ago. Posted 11 minutes ago

From The Shane™ to The Quarantine Bleach™…the GROWTH!!!

Joe Jonas: King of boy-banders, husband of legend Sophie Turner, new DAD, and — lest we forget — hairstyle chameleon.

Joe’s hairstyle portfolio ranges far and wide, from The Shane™…

…to this gorgeous cerulean DNCE-era hue…


Mark Davis / Getty Images

aaaaaaall the way to this lil’ quasi-mullet(?).


Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Well, now the Literal Daddy™ has added yet another look to his ever-evolving repertoire: BLEACH BLONDE BUZZCUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The lush eyebrows……………..

Basically, we need a freshly-bleached matching couple pic STAT!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©