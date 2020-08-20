Joe Ingles off to best ever playoffs start as Utah jazz level Denver series

Australian NBA star Joe Ingles is off to his best ever start in the NBA playoffs as his Utah Jazz level up their series with the Denver Nuggets.

Ingles added 18 points on Thursday for the Jazz who thumped the Nuggets 124-105, levelling the best of seven series to 1-1.

The 32-year-old nailed four three-pointers and added six assists and two rebounds.

Through Utah’s opening two playoff matches Ingles is averaging 18.5 points, up from his previous best average of 14.5 points through 11 games back in the 2018 playoffs series.

Joe Ingles (Getty)

The Jazz today were victorious in large part due to the performance of point guard Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter to even the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

All part of his maturation as a playmaker.

“The biggest thing for me is reading the situation,” Mitchell explained. “My first years, I kind of saw the rim, being a scorer. I prided myself over the quarantine just how to become play-maker. Find a way to get the team involved. It may not always be scoring. I think today, just trusted my teammates.”

Mitchell was an efficient 10 of 14 from the floor and added eight assists. He helped the Jazz break open the game in the third quarter and increase the lead to 31 in the fourth.

Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell (Getty)

His performance was on the heels of scoring a Jazz playoff-record 57 points in a 135-125 overtime loss in Game 1. Naturally, Mitchell was the focus as the Nuggets tried to take away his drives to the right side.

“Anytime you put two guys on the ball, you’re going to give something up,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Mitchell’s teammates contributed in a pivotal way.

Jordan Clarkson scored a personal playoff-best 26 points on a day the Jazz shot 51.7% from the floor. They also had 32 assists and hit 20 3-pointers.

Game three will be on Saturday at 6.00am AEST.

“We stayed locked in and communicated. That’s what we need the whole series,” Mitchell said. “We need the same energy and intensity.”