Joe Biden gambles on energy policy some describe as ‘Tet offensive’ on fossil fuels

“Technically, financially, it is all do-able,” says Stokes, referring to Biden’s plan. If the full decarbonization is not quite reached by 2035, the extra 10 per cent could come later, she says. “In 15 years there will be additional solutions to these problems.”

The main debate is around the role of natural gas. Ernest Moniz, U.S. secretary of energy between 2013 and 2017 when shale output soared, says the fossil fuel will still be needed, and so, therefore, will methods to contain its emissions.

Rising gas production in recent years helped cut U.S. emissions, as cheap supplies displaced much coal — which emits about twice as much CO2 in combustion — in power generation. “There are [still] going to be some emissions,” says Moniz. “What we need to do is offset them with some negative carbon technologies.”

Mike Blake/ files

Near the top of his list is carbon capture and storage, an expensive system of sequestering CO2, either permanently or for use elsewhere. This too requires huge scaling up. The U.S. has only 10 large-scale CCS plants, with capacity to capture just 25 million tonnes of CO2 a year — a fraction of the 1.6 billion pumped out by the power sector.

The Biden camp has committed to research into CCS and says it would provide federal investments and enhanced tax incentives to “accelerate [its] development and deployment.”

It’s an area that industry appears to be engaging with. Dan Gabaldon, a partner at Roland Berger, a consultancy, says “relatively conservative independent power producers”, such as Vistra and Calpine, had become “much more bullish on CCS” than before. “Folks who were fighting it, or were very sceptical of it, are now beginning to embrace it.”