Jay DeMarcus Credits Todd Chrisley for Assurance to Do ‘DeMarcus Family Rules’

Netflix

The Rascal Flatts bassist and his wife of 16 years, Allison Alderson, agreed to be featured in the new Netflix series after making appearances on ‘Chrisley Knows Best’.

–

Rascal Flatts star Jay DeMarcus was hesitant to allow fans into his home for “DeMarcus Family Rules” until reality TV regular Todd Chrisley assured him it would be fun.

The musician and his wife of 16 years, Allison Alderson, agreed to let the cameras roll on their family’s life after previously making appearances on Chrisley’s show “Chrisley Knows Best“, and the country star admits the reality TV favourite had to help him make his mind up.

“A TV show wasn’t really in our thoughts,” the bassist and pianist tells Taste of Country. “We had gone on theirs (show) a few times and had fun – they’re dear people and great friends of ours. But after a few episodes, they took us out to dinner one night, and Todd said, ‘I think you guys have a show’. He had to talk us into it, but as it unfolded, we developed a love for doing it as a family. That’s what makes it special.”

Shot before the coronavirus shutdown, Allison is looking forward to revisiting happier family times when the series debuts on Netflix on August 19.

“When we were at Thanksgiving, nobody thought that every mother in America would be homeschooling their children the following year,” she shares. “We just all assumed, like everybody else, that we’d be in a vastly different place from where we are currently. It’s going to be fun for us to go back and watch the show since it was all done pre-COVID when no one even thought about wearing masks.”