Jason Sudeikis’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Gets Renewed for Season 2

Apple TV+

Apple TV announces that they have ordered another 10-episode of the comedy series, created by the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ regular Bill Lawrence, following its strong debut.

–

Jason Sudeikis‘ new Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” has been renewed for a second season after fans flocked to check out the sports comedy.

Bosses at the streaming service have announced they have ordered a 10-episode sophomore season of the comedy, created by the former “Saturday Night Live” regular and veteran TV comedy writer Bill Lawrence.

The titular character is based on the popular Coach Ted Lasso character Sudeikis previously portrayed in videos for NBC Sports. The show features Sudeikis as a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to run a professional soccer team in England.

<br />

According to , the series is currently one of the top Apple TV+ shows in the U.S., UK, Australia, Germany, Mexico, France and Canada.

Production on season two is set to take place sometime next year (21).