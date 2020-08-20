Jaime King Pleads With California Governor to Drop Charges Against Hairstylist for Salon Reopening

WENN

Along with a photo of her in the chair at Ted Gibson’s salon, the former ‘Hart of Dixie’ star insists that the stylist and his partner are following all of the health and safety guidelines endorsed in July.

Actress Jaime King has asked California Governor Gavin Newsom to throw out charges against her hairstylist for opening his salon, despite official warnings to keep it closed.

Barber shops and salons have still not been given a timeline to reopen following the COVID-19 shutdown, but Ted Gibson opted to welcome back desperate clients, like King, earlier this week, receiving a citation for doing so.

Jaime has since posted a shot of her back in the chair at the salon, with both herself and her stylist wearing masks, on Instagram, insisting Gibson and his partner are following all of the health and safety guidelines endorsed in July.

“Despite the discrimination he’s experienced throughout his life, Ted has always worked to lead by example – the @STARRING Salon (co-founded with Jason Backe) is a reflection of his commitment to supporting local communities and being a part of keeping our economy up and running,” Jaime wrote.

“By opening up the salon…, Ted and Jason stood in solidarity with many of the 53,000 State Board of Barbering & Cosmetology licensed establishments who have implemented COVID-compliant safety protocols and are choosing to make customer & employee safety a priority.”

“Ted, I am so proud of you for always standing up for yourself and pushing things forward for your entire industry! #SaveOurSalons. We are asking @gavinnewsom and the @MayorofLA to drop these charges and #OpenSalonsNow!”.