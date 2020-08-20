Jaguars GM: No Yannick Ngakoue deal imminent

Earlier this week, the Jaguars were said to be on the verge of a trade that would grant Ngakoue’s long-standing wish. Last night, NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero cast some doubt on the likelihood of a deal, noting that the Jaguars’ asking price remains high. A second-round pick, he says, would not get the job done. Instead, the Jaguars would want a second-rounder “and change”.

Ngakoue still wants out, and he recently hired a new agent to help facilitate a trade. Still, there’s reason to believe that Ngakoue will ultimately cave and suit up for the Jaguars in 2020. He did, at long last, make contact with Caldwell, and he doesn’t have a lot of great options if the Jags continue to stand firm. Ngakoue will lose out on more than $1M per week if he takes his holdout into the regular season, and he’ll have to report by Week 10 in order to earn an accrued season towards free agency.

It’s hard to see any team – even the ever-aggressive Raiders – coughing up more than a second-round pick for a rental. With the franchise tender extension deadline in the rear-view mirror, teams cannot engage in contract talks with the defensive end until after the 2020 season. Even then, an Ngakoue extension would be a pricey proposition.