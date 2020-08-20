It’s not just you, Gmail is down in some parts of the world

Thousands of users across the world are reporting issues with Gmail, Google Drive, and a few other G Suite services. As confirmed by the Google apps status page, services affected by the outage include Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Meet, and Google Voice. The issues started around 12 PM ET and haven’t been resolved yet. A similar outage happened in March this year, when Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and other Google services went down for a few hours in some countries.

While most users seem to be having trouble attaching files in Gmail, some aren’t even able to send emails. People are also seeing an error message when trying to upload files to Google Drive. There are issues with downloading and sharing files as well on Google Drive. A small number of users claim to be facing issues uploading videos on YouTube too, although the issue doesn’t seem to be widespread at this point.

Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

According to the outage map on DownDetector, the problem is affecting users in several countries across the world, including India, Australia, Japan, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

Google says it is currently investigating reports of issues with Gmail and will “provide more information shortly.”