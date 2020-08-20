Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says that Sanjay Dutt was the first person to offer help when Irrfan was ill

Sanjay Dutt’s family and fans were in for a rude shock last week when it was learnt that the actor has been diagonised with third stage lung cancer. The illness that the actor has been diagonised has shaken all his fans and everyone has to got praying for his speedy recovery.

Taking to his Instagram account, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared a lovely post for Sanjay Dutt and showering him with good-wishes and strengths. In this special post, he even revealed a secret about Sanjay Dutt and what a huge-hearted man he is. In the young lad’s post he has shared a picture of Irrfan Khan with Sanjay Dutt and captioned it saying, “Writers must wonder ‘how do I start’, but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that’s your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need. Here’s a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support. Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we’re talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn’t define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again.”



Sanjay Dutt has begun his treatment in Mumbai and it is said that he might fly to the US for further treatment. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt even issued a statement thanking the actor’s fans for their prayers and good wishes but also not to spread false rumours of his stage of illness.