iPhone 12 event date? Apple posts and deletes September event test on YouTube

Apple may have just accidentally shared when the iPhone 12 event will be as a test on YouTube appeared and was quickly removed.

Several readers noticed this morning that a test feed appeared on Apple’s YouTube channel for an upcoming livestream.

The date listed for the video going live was September 10 (first image in tweet below showing date in European format). While it’s possible the slip-up could have revealed when Apple going to have its iPhone 12 event, September 10 was also last year’s iPhone 11 event date. As noted by my colleague Benjamin Mayo, this year September 10 would fall on a Thursday (unusual for Apple events) plus it’s looking like some of the iPhone 12 availability will be pushed to October. Those two make an early September date of the 10th seem unlikely.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: