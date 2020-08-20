Inside The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s Efforts to Improve Staff ”Morale” Ahead of Season 18

With the 18th season debut of The Ellen DeGeneres Show approaching in September, staffers are seeing some changes behind the scenes.

Following allegations of a toxic work environment at the long-running daytime talk show, employees will be getting some additional benefits, Variety confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 20. According to the report, citing a source “familiar with the series,” those benefits include birthdays off, paid time for doctors’ appointments and family matters as well as five paid days off.

Per Variety, executive producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner announced the news during a virtual town hall on Monday, Aug. 17, which also featured an apology from DeGeneres. “Everyone was encouraged, in multiple ways, to speak up on anything they feel,” a source told E! News.

According to a second source, “Insiders said the new perks and a direct address from DeGeneres have improved morale this week, as rehearsals for DeGeneres’ spinoff show Ellens’ Game of Games resumed, and the talk show team began waking up production offices and sound stages.”

The announcements have been met with a positive response, a third source, who used to work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explained. “Some former employees are happy to hear about the changes. After all, people spoke out in the first place because they wanted current staffers to have a better working experience,” the source shared. “It will be interesting to see how the season goes on.”