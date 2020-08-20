Inquiry hears about police’s investigation into alleged security threat at Phahlane’s house

A Brigadier says a SAPS investigation into a “security breach” at the residence of former acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane was not a fabrication.

North West head of commercial crimes Brigadier Pharasa Ncube was testifying before the Zondo commission on Thursday.

He said police investigated the alleged threat and handed the docket to the NPA.

North West commercial crimes head Brigadier Pharasa Ncube has denied that a police investigation into the alleged security breach at former acting national commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane’s residence was fabricated to undermine an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) probe.

Ncube was part of a North West SAPS team appointed in November 2016 to investigate a “security breach” against Phahlane at his residence in Sable Hills Estate.

Four individuals went to the estate and claimed they were from IPID, the state capture inquiry heard on Wednesday.

They are forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, his assistant Sarah-Jane Trent and two IPID officials.

The SAPS team then began investigations against the IPID team at the behest of crime intelligence for “security threats”.

Ncube said their investigation was guided by members of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on whether there was a case.

“We did not come to the conclusion ourselves. We obtained statements and provided them to members of the NPA for them to decide if there is a case,” he said.

Major General Ntebo Jan Mabula, also from the North West, who led the team, told the commission that their investigation was above board. He said there was no reason to push an agenda of any sort in the matter.

He also added that whatever charges were instituted against the suspects, was because of the decision taken by the NPA and not his team.

previously reported that charges were laid against O’Sullivan and his assistant Trent.

They were charged with fraud, contravention of the IPID Act, extortion, contravention of combating the corrupt activities act and they were also accused of impersonating IPID officers.

Two IPID officials were also joined as co-accused in the case. However, the case against the four was struck off the court roll for an unreasonable delay in the proceedings.

Meanwhile, former IPID boss Robert McBride previously said the police watchdog maintained these charges were “spurious and unlawfully concocted” to obstruct their investigation into Phahlane.

The police’s investigation also came after O’Sullivan did a bit of digging into Phahlane and found that he lived in a multi-million rand mansion at the estate.

O’Sullivan wondered how it was possible that Phahlane and his wife, both career police officers, could afford such an expensive home, previously reported.