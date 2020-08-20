Infected Aussie mum among first to undergo experimental treatment

“Feeling amazing now… the care I have had here is unbelievable,” Mrs Hanrahan told .
Intensive care research nurse Miriam Towns from Western Health administered the new treatment known as “convalescent plasma”.
“She received two units of convalescent plasma which contains antibodies from people who have recovered from COVID,” Ms Towns said.
When someone is infected with coronavirus their immune system creates antibodies, which are proteins, to fight the infection.
Once recovered these COVID-19 survivors can donate their own plasma — containing these antibodies.
It is hoped giving current COVID-19 patients the antibody-rich plasma will improve their chance of fending off the virus.
Ms Hanrahan was severely ill with the infection when medical staff asked her to be a guinea pig for the convalescent plasma treatment.
Despite her serious condition, she did not hesitate to get involved.
“I was grateful… I will do what I can to keep any treatment going,” she said.
Monash University haematologist Zoe McQuilten is also collaborating on the Australian trials.
“There is some evidence from some smaller studies that have been done overseas that suggests that there may be a benefit from this treatment… so we are excited that we are able to offer it now to our patients,” Associate Professor McQuilten told .
Since having the convalescent plasma, Kimberley’s condition has improved immensely.
Ms Towns says it is too early to attribute Kimberley’s improvement to the plasma treatment alone but said “certainly her participation in this trial will benefit everybody really who is effected by this disease”.
The plasma is donated, like a blood, through Red Cross Lifeblood.
Dr James Daly from Red Cross Lifeblood, says the organisation has provided convalescent plasma to seven patients across four Melbourne hospitals.
“It is a way that people who have been fortunate enough to recover from COVID-19 to make a relatively easy contribution to help other people,” Dr Daly said.
Ted Clohesy is among those donating convalescent plasma to help others.
The 78-year-old caught the virus in March — and fortunately recovered in a week.
Being a long-term blood donor he welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the pandemic medical fight.
“I am very lucky, very fortunate,” Mr Clohesy said.
Ms Hanrahan, who will likely be discharged from Footscray Hospital soon, considers herself to be “lucky”.
Having survived coronavirus she is looking forward to going home and hugging her husband and two sons.
And to those of the frontline, she offered a single message.
“To them I’m just eternally grateful,” she said.