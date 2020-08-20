India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.84% By .com

India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.84%



.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.84%, while the index declined 1.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were NTPC Ltd (NS:), which rose 6.87% or 6.50 points to trade at 101.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) added 3.33% or 2.65 points to end at 82.20 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) was up 2.59% or 4.60 points to 181.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.64% or 3.30 points to trade at 121.85 at the close. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) declined 2.28% or 41.75 points to end at 1786.20 and AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 2.16% or 9.60 points to 434.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were NTPC Ltd (BO:) which rose 6.71% to 101.00, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.14% to settle at 82.00 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.11% to close at 181.10.

The worst performers were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.31% to 1786.00 in late trade, AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.99% to settle at 435.25 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.98% to 525.50 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 953 to 663 and 70 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1512 rose and 1096 declined, while 142 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 3.31% to 20.6175.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.90% or 37.50 to $1932.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.04% or 0.45 to hit $42.66 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.08% or 0.49 to trade at $44.88 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.35% to 75.109, while EUR/INR rose 0.31% to 88.8660.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 93.023.