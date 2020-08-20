India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.84% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.84%

.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.84%, while the index declined 1.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were NTPC Ltd (NS:), which rose 6.87% or 6.50 points to trade at 101.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) added 3.33% or 2.65 points to end at 82.20 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) was up 2.59% or 4.60 points to 181.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.64% or 3.30 points to trade at 121.85 at the close. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) declined 2.28% or 41.75 points to end at 1786.20 and AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 2.16% or 9.60 points to 434.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were NTPC Ltd (BO:) which rose 6.71% to 101.00, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.14% to settle at 82.00 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.11% to close at 181.10.

The worst performers were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.31% to 1786.00 in late trade, AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.99% to settle at 435.25 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.98% to 525.50 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 953 to 663 and 70 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1512 rose and 1096 declined, while 142 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 3.31% to 20.6175.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.90% or 37.50 to $1932.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.04% or 0.45 to hit $42.66 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.08% or 0.49 to trade at $44.88 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.35% to 75.109, while EUR/INR rose 0.31% to 88.8660.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 93.023.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR