I’m in Zen mode” – Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About the New Phase in Her Life

Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed two decades in showbiz and well, people still can’t get enough of her. Kareena has a massive fan following and everything she does, makes it to the headlines. Kareena started out in her teens and now as she approaches 40, she feels things have evolved and changed in the way she looks at work for sure. Kareena has a string of hits attached to her name and she feels the fire in her is still there, but the flames have just become milder.

Talking about the same with Filmfare, the actress recently revealed, “In a journey of 20 years, if you’ve not matured as a person and as an artiste, you’ve not learnt anything. I started at the age of 17. Ek alag si energy hoti hai at that time. You’re like listen I can do anything. But, today I’m 40 and I’m like… I can’t. I’m in Zen mode. I just want to do my work. Even if I do one film at a time, I’ll give my best to that. But at 17, you want to be in every film and just kill it. The fire is still there but the flames were a lot higher at that time.” Visit our website to read the full interview of the superstar. Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.