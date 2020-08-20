How K.C. Irving launched one of Canada’s iconic business dynasties

By chance, K.C. ran into A.J. MacQuarrie, the manager of the local Bank of Nova Scotia and an old acquaintance who had visited his father in Bouctouche on several occasions. MacQuarrie asked, “How could you do it, Kenneth — how could you come to Saint John and not do business with me?” K.C. told him that he was prepared to give MacQuarrie his business provided he could secure a line of credit without his father’s having to co-sign for it. The next morning, K.C. met with banker Horace Enman, got his line of credit, and became a customer of the Bank of Nova Scotia. The widely respected Enman later would become its head.

With the Bank of Nova Scotia on his side, K.C. set out in search of business opportunities in the automobile and oil and gas sectors. He was quick off the mark selling cars, taking over a Ford dealership that had been operated by a local businessman who wanted out. The dealership had two gas pumps in front, moreover, which suited K.C. just fine. He quickly outperformed expectations with Ford, even though he had trouble getting stock when Ford shifted from the Model T to the new Model A. He solved that problem by buying from rival dealers representing other brands. Ford liked K.C.’s track record, and offered him other territories as well as the Maritimes franchise for its tractors.

It was not long before the local competition took notice of K.C.’s Ford dealership. One advertised that it was outselling everyone in Saint John, that no other dealer did much business in the city, and made some negative comments about K.C.’s dealership. Bill Moore, who worked for K.C. at the dealership, reacted. He bought an ad in the local newspaper, quoting unit sales of new cars for the last year and the competitor’s lower unit sales and at the bottom of the ad he added “and the dogs barked but the caravan rolled on.” K.C. told Moore that he had made a mistake. He explained that, with the ad, he woke up the competition and they would now have to work much harder. He added that it was never good business to brag, which constitutes an important component of the curriculum of the Irving School of Business. But the ad became a legend around Saint John and the belief has long been held that it was K.C. who came up with the idea. It was not.

K.C. quickly understood that if there was money to be made, it would be in the gas and oil business. He readied himself to compete not just in Saint John but also in other New Brunswick communities and eventually throughout the Maritime provinces. Competition, however, in the oil and gas business was tough in the 1920s. There was a growing number of independent operators who were able to import products cheaply from the United States. Major oil companies were also moving into the region with their own agents selling their in-house products. To succeed in the sector, K.C. would have to go head-to-head with a number of independents like him but also with the oil and gas giants. One stood out — the dominating firm in the Maritimes was Imperial Oil owned by Standard Oil of New Jersey. It was Imperial Oil who, only a few years earlier, had dumped him. Convinced that it would do better without him, Imperial Oil revoked K.C.’s agency and established its own agents throughout the region to sell directly to clients.

K.C. had his work cut out competing against Imperial Oil, other large firms from away and an ever-growing number of local independent agents. The competition was particularly stiff, especially from large firms endowed with both capital and strong representation on the ground. As a result, a number of small independent operators fell under Imperial Oil or were bought out. Irving stood firm. K.C. held some advantages and he also never hesitated to put in long hours and roll up his sleeves to join front-line workers to get the job done. By the mid-1920s, not only did he have the backing of the Bank of Nova Scotia, he also owned four Ford dealerships in New Brunswick, with all four equipped with tanks to sell gas. He also had a growing infrastructure to sell oil and gas throughout southern New Brunswick and was moving in the northern part of the province.

K.C. retained his hands on, down-to-Earth approach that he had learned in Bouctouche. When he saw a line-up at the pumps at his service station, for example, he did not hesitate to man the pumps. When his staff needed help to dig holes or to install tanks, he never hesitated to put on his overalls and roll up his sleeves and start digging. Putting in long hours came naturally to him.