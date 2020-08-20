Hotels group Accor’s shares rise on report of IHG merger interest By

© . General view of the Intercontinental hotel in Marseille
2/2
PARIS () – Shares in French hotels group Accor (PA:) rose 1.9% in early trading on Thursday after Le Figaro newspaper reported that the company had examined a potential merger with British rival InterContinental Hotels (L:).
Le Figaro said that Accor’s management board was in favour of such a deal, though Accor chairman and CEO Sebastien Bazin was more cautious and no contact had been made with InterContinental Hotels.
An Accor spokeswoman, contacted by , said that the company does not comment on market rumours.
