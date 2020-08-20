Horrific images of unhygienic Victorian quarantine hotel rooms shown to inquiry

Blood stains can also be seen on bedding, while other photos show hair collecting in the corner of a doorway, water damage marks on a wall, food scraps behind furniture and hygienic gloves left shoved underneath beds.
“What we saw completely undermined any confidence (in the program),” Mr de Kretser, the executive director of the Human Rights Law Centre, told the inquiry.
“The intake procedure seemed disorganised and chaotic.”
The inquiry, led by former judge Jennifer Coate, is investigating the COVID-19 outbreaks among staff and private security guards at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza, which have been blamed for “99 per cent” the state’s second wave.
The evidence shown today comes after serious flaws in the training given to security guards were also exposed.
Security guards at the hotels were given just a 30-minute training module to prepare, which experts say was more suited to raising general public awareness than for someone dealing with the virus.
Alarmingly, the module asked whether everyone should wear a mask and according to a July version, people were required to answer “false” to the statement.
Victoria today recorded 240 new COVID-19 cases, meaning the state’s tally of infections since the pandemic began stands at 17,683.
Thirteen new deaths since yesterday also means that 376 people have lost their lives as a result of coronavirus in Victoria.