Hong Kong will suspend some legal cooperation with U.S., China says By

BEIJING () – Hong Kong will suspend some legal cooperation with the United States, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, in a tit-for-tat response to Washington ending some agreements with Hong Kong.
The U.S. State Department notified Hong Kong on Wednesday that Washington has suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with the semi-autonomous city following China’s imposition of a sweeping national security law.
