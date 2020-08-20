Hailey Baldwin Becomes First-Time Aunt as Sister Alaia Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Instagram/Christian Oth Studio

Hailey is celebrating the birth of her niece as she congratulates older sister Alaia Baldwin after the latter announces the arrival of her first child with husband Andrew Aronow.

Hailey Beiber became a first-time auntie earlier this week after her sister Alaia gave birth to daughter Iris.

Alaia Baldwin and husband Andrew Aronow welcomed their first child into the world on Monday (17Aug20), with the 27-year-old writing alongside snaps of her new arrival on Instagram, “IRIS ELLE ARONOW! Born on 8/17/2020, 6lbs 11oz. She is absolutely perfect, we are all happy and healthy. Thank you so much @drthaisaliabadi for making our experience go as smoothly and as beautifully as I ever could have imagined. We love you!”

Hailey, who recently denied rumours she’s expecting a baby with her popstar husband Justin, was quick to comment, replying to the post, “My perfect baby girl and her BAD A** warrior mommy.”

<br />

Others to comment included Sailor Brinkley Cook, who wrote, “MOM AND DADDDDDD!!! i love you so much iris!!!!!!” and Hilaria Baldwin, who commented with a string of pink love heart emojis.