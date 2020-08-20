Home Technology Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, and more Google services hit by widespread disruption...

Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, and more Google services hit by widespread disruption globally (Jon Porter/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, and more Google services hit by widespread disruption globally  —  A number of Google services including Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, Groups, Chat, Keep and Voice are experiencing service disruptions, the company is reporting on its G Suite Status Dashboard.

RELATED ARTICLES

©