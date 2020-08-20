Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, and more Google services hit by widespread disruption globally — A number of Google services including Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, Groups, Chat, Keep and Voice are experiencing service disruptions, the company is reporting on its G Suite Status Dashboard.
Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, and more Google services hit by widespread disruption globally (Jon Porter/The Verge)
