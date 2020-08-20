Ghislaine Maxwell says 2016 deposition should be kept out of public eye By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

FILE PHOTO: Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing in Manhattan Federal Court in New York

NEW YORK () – Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday urged a U.S. appeals court to block the release of a deposition that they have said would not only be embarrassing, but could destroy her chance for a fair trial on criminal charges she aided the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls.

Maxwell’s deposition was taken in April 2016 for a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against the British socialite by Virginia Giuffre, who said Epstein kept her as a “sex slave” with Maxwell’s assistance.

In a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, Maxwell’s lawyers said unsealing the deposition and other documents from that case risked her due process right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.

