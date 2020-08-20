Gerard Butler and Girlfriend Morgan Brown Break Up After Dating for More Than 6 Years

WENN/Nicky Nelson

Prior to this, the ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ actor and the real estate developer and designer, who were first seen together back in 2014, had been dating off-and-on.

–

Gerard Butler is reportedly single again. The “Olympus Has Fallen” star has called it quits with his real estate developer and designer girlfriend Morgan Brown. Their romance allegedly fizzled out after more than six years of dating.

PEOPLE was the first to bring out the split report, and Us Weekly added that the King Leonidas of “300” and his longtime girlfriend “handled the breakup with maturity.” An insider informed the latter outlet that the two parted ways because he “couldn’t fully settle down with Morgan and commit.” The source added that “those close to them believe they’re better off as friends.”

A representative for the 50-year-old actor has not commented on the split reports, but “The Ugly Truth” actor was last seen with the former model in early July. At the time, the twosome were out in Malibu. In the same month, they were also spotted biking and kissing on the beach.

Gerard was first linked to Morgan in September 2014 after a PDA-filled trip in Malibu. The two began dating for about two years until they called it quits in November 2016. They were thought to have rekindled their romance in 2017 as they were seen together on a trip to Tulum, Mexico.

Three months later, however, the actor was said to be back on the single market yet again. At the time, he opened up to PEOPLE that he was enjoying being single since finding time to date had been difficult. Blaming his busy schedule for making it hard for him to “get much done” in the romance department, he was quoted as saying, “I have no personal life.”

Still, in the same interview, the Scottish actor claimed that he would love to be a father at a certain point in his life in the near future. “In five years I want to be in a relationship,” he stated. “I’d love to have one or two kids – it’s about time.”

While it was unclear when exactly Gerard reconnected again with Morgan, the duo were spotted together in 2019. The couple put on an affectionate display when they hit the red carpet at “Angel Has Fallen” premiere together.