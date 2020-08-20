Fremantle Dockers star Cam McCarthy walks out on AFL club

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has sensationally quit the Dockers.

McCarthy, 25, decided to pick up and leave after being told he wouldn’t be offered a contract beyond 2020.

McCarthy signed a one-year extension midway through last year and has played only one game in 2020.

Overall, McCarthy has played 70 games in six seasons at AFL level.

The Dockers released a statement on Thursday night confirming McCarthy’s exit. They confirmed they granted him an early release from his contract.

“The club, Cam and his management have mutually agreed that Cam be released from his AFL playing contract for 2020,” general manager football Peter Bell said.

Cam McCarthy has left the Dockers effective immediately. (Getty)

“We have been in discussions with Cam and his management about his future at Fremantle.

“We believed it was only fair to advise Cam as soon as possible that it was unlikely that he would have his contract extended beyond the end of the 2020 season.

“On that basis, Cam and his management discussed the situation with his family, and subsequently informed the club that he would like to seek an early release from his contract, which was mutually agreed to by all parties.”

McCarthy kicked 99 goals in 70 AFL games but could only managed 49 appearances for the Dockers after they traded for him from GWS in 2016.

“Cam is very popular with our members and supporters, and on behalf of everyone at the club, we thank him for the contribution he made during his four seasons at Fremantle,” Bell said.

“We also wish Cam all the very best for his future endeavours and the next stage of his career.”