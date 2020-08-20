Fossil brings sleep tracking and more to its smart watches

Fossil is building on top of Google’s Wear OS platform with sleep tracking, new activity tracking and more. However, these updates are only coming to the company’s Gen 5 watches.
The other features include cardio fitness tracking, new features in the battery mode and updates for the devices’ phone app.
The real standout feature is a new wellness app that includes sleep tracking, real-time fitness stats like heart rate, distance travelled, steps and calories burned. These new features make Fossil’s Wear OS option much more useful for people looking to get in shape with the help of a smartwatch.
Sleep tracking is the most prominent feature here since it’s something that really only works moderately well on smartwatches. Fossil’s version is going to allow users to see their sleep history and set sleep goals.
Something else exciting for people who are looking for more detailed statistics regarding their workouts: Fossil watches now offer VO2 max measurements. This statistic measures your oxygen intake to show how hard you’re working and how healthy your lungs are.
Beyond all of that, the company is updating its phone tile on its Wear OS smartwatches with speed dial tiles. Finally, there’s an extended mode in Settings to help the watch get 24 hours of battery life, and profiles that you can customize for different scenarios.
These updates should be rolling out now, according to 9to5Google.
There are a few significant updates here, namely sleep tracking, so it remains to be seen if Fossil’s watches truly have enough battery life to make them work. Meanwhile, the customizable profiles may be an excellent response to Apple’s new watch face update that’s coming out in the fall.
Google has been adding small features to Wear OS over the years, like its recently announced new weather app, so it’s good to see a company like Fossil stepping up and pushing the platform forward without Google’s help.
