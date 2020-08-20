Find Out Why Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After 3 Years Together

Instagram

It’s reported that the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is the one who makes the decision and that he doesn’t see them getting back together in the future.

– It looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are over for good and they will no longer reconcile like before. Multiple sources have alleged that the longtime couple has decided to put an end to their three-year relationship and that they are no longer on speaking terms following the breakup.

TMZ reported that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was the one who made the call as the model daughter of Lionel Richie apparently tried to push to get back together. However, it just didn’t work out. The gossip site also mentioned several reasons behind the split, and that included their big age gap difference. “He’s also seeking a quieter lifestyle to focus on his business ventures… and it didn’t mesh well with Sofia’s life,” so the source said to the publication.

A second source similarly claimed to E! News, “Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue. He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

The insider added, “Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future.”

Scott and Sofia went public with their relationship in 2017 after months of rumors. At that time, many people criticized their romance considering their 15-year age difference, but the then-couple ignored the critics and continued to stay together until May of this year, when the model and the reality TV star were first reported to be breaking up. However, the two reportedly reconciled last month, only to split for the second time.