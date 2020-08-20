Find Out the 5 Acts Who Advance to Semi-Finals

NBC/Trae Patton

“America’s Got Talent” finally revealed the results of the second night of season 15 quarter-finals that aired on Tuesday, August 18. In the Wednesday episode, the judges announced which 5 acts who would move on to the semi-finals.

Jonathan Goodwin, Alexis Brownley & The Puppy Pals and The Spyros Bros were announced to be the three contestants to be up for the Dunkin’ Save. At the end of the episode, one of them will be saved by America’s vote.

Meanwhile, Bonavega, Voices of Our City Choir and Kameron Ross were asked to go onstage to find out their results. Voices of Our City Choir was later named as the first act of the night going into the semi-finals. Unfortunately, Bonavega and Kameron were eliminated.

Prior to revealing more results, “America’s Best Dance Crew” winners JabbaWockeeZ performed from a rooftop in Las Vegas. Also offering a performance that night was Darci Lynne Farmer, who won season 12 of “America’s Got Talent”. She opted to sing “Baby” by Justin Bieber.









Bad Salsa was then announced to be joining Voices of Our City Choir in the semi-finals. Daneliya Tuleshova, The Shape and Kelvin Dukes then waited for their results. The three had an amazing performance last night but the one who moved forward was Daneliya!

It was time to find out the winner of the Dunkin’ Save. Host Terry Crews announced that America voted for The Spyros Bros. It was later down to the judges to pick between Jonathan and Alexis regarding who would be given the last spot in the semi-finals.

Kenan picked Alexis. Sofia Vergara alongside Heidi Klum chose Jonathan. Heidi Klum, meanwhile, picked to save Alexis. Since it was tied, they proceed to vote again and eventually, it was Jonathan who was announced to be advancing to the next round. Congratulations to the semifinalists!