Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. – Beetaloo Operational Update

20 August 2020 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) (“Falcon”) provides the following operational update on the Beetaloo project in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Kyalla liquids-rich gas play

In February 2020, the Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 well (“Kyalla 117”) was drilled to a total measured depth of 3,809 metres, which included a 1,579 metre lateral section in the Lower Kyalla Formation. Results obtained demonstrated good reservoir continuity, conductive natural fractures and continuous gas shows.

In March 2020, operations in the Beetaloo Basin were paused in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ensign rig was secured and maintained locally, and by mid-May all personnel had left the Kyalla 117 well site.

Subject to COVID-19 related conditions, fracture stimulation of Kyalla 117 is expected to commence in Q3/Q4 2020 with extended production testing of the well to follow. Initial results from the production test are expected during Q4 2020 with final results expected by the end of Q1 2021. These results will inform the decision to either further evaluate this liquids-rich gas play or commence activities in the Velkerri liquids-rich gas play.

Construction of the Velkerri 76 well lease pad was completed in early December 2019 and environmental approval to drill and fracture stimulate the Velkerri Flank well was granted in late December 2019.

Philip O’Quigley (CEO of Falcon) commented:

“We look forward to the next phase of operations with the fracture stimulation of the Kyalla 117 well and will update the market as results become available.”

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) is a leading Australian integrated energy company. Origin is a leading energy retailer with approximately 4.1 million customer accounts, has approximately 6,000 MW of power generation capacity and is also a large natural gas supplier. Origin is the upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, which supplies natural gas to domestic markets and exports LNG under long term contracts.

www.originenergy.com.au

Glossary of terms

JV Joint venture between Origin Energy and Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Ltd.

LNG Liquefied natural gas

MW Megawatt

