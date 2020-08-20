Fabio Jakobsen releases statement following horrific Tour of Poland crash

The cyclist who was seriously injured in an horrific crash during last month’s Tour of Poland says he was “afraid of not surviving” in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

Fabio Jakobsen will need “multiple facial surgeries” after the crash on the final stretch of the opening stage of the race, which left him in an induced coma.

In a sprint finish, Jakobsen was sent into the barriers after colliding with fellow Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen.

The 23-year-old underwent five hours of surgery immediately after the crash, while Groenewegen was suspended by his team pending further sanctions from the sport’s governing body.

Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo – Visma / Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck – Quick-Step / Marc Sarreau of France and Team Groupama – FDJ (Getty)

In his first public comments since the accident, Jakobsen said he was simply glad to be alive.

“It was a difficult, dark period for me in the ICU, where I was afraid of not surviving,” Jakobsen said in a statement.

“Thanks in part to the organisation behind the Tour de Pologne and my team, my family was able to be close to me, which gave me a lot of strength.”

Jakobsen was full of praise for the treatment he received in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands is treated by doctors (Getty)

“The trauma doctors and nurses at the finish line in Katowice saved my life, for which I am extremely grateful to them. They operated on me for five hours and gave me the chance to live. I am very grateful,” he said.

“Currently I am at home, where the wounds in my face and my injuries can continue to recover. In addition, I have to rest a lot in the coming months because of a severe concussion.

“In the coming weeks and months, I will undergo multiple surgeries and treatments to fix facial injuries.

“I want to let everyone know that I am very grateful that I am still alive. All the messages and words of support have given me tremendous strength. Step by step I can slowly look to the future, and I will fight to recover.”