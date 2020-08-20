Exclusive: Kareena Kapoor Khan on how she and Saif are maintaining their calm amidst the pandemic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2012. The couple has ever since been enjoying their life in each other’s company and even have a little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, Kareena announced that she is expecting her second child. And well, the happy news surely made her fans feel ecstatic. Due to the pandemic Kareena, Saif and Taimur have got a lot of time for long hours. In these times when almost everyone is talking about how the year has gone to waste as work has come to a standstill for many people and public places are mostly shut, Kareena told Filmfare that Saif has a different view point about 2020.

Talking about the quality of Saif that has rubbed off on her, Kareena said, “He’s happy being home right now. He’s like we need to stay in isolation because we need to help others. We have to stay positive about it. We can’t moan about it. People are like 2020 is gone. He says it’s okay na. It’s just a matter of a year. He’s so calm and that has rubbed off on me also.” Kudos to you Saif! It’s great to look at the brighter side of things.