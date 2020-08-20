Estee Lauder, Nvidia Drop Premarket; Intel Rises By .com

General Electric (NYSE:) stock fell 0.5% despite the conglomerate said it had signed two new agreements valued at over $1.2 billion with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, to undertake maintenance programs across key power plants in the country and bolster its transmission network.

Estee Lauder (NYSE:) stock dropped 5.4% after the cosmetics maker posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hit by travel restrictions and store closures. It also announced it would cut up to 2,000 jobs globally, and close 10%-15% of its freestanding stores.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.6% despite the tech company posting record sales in the last quarter. The company’s stock has already posted gains of over 17% in the last month, and has more than doubled this year.

Intel (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.7% after embarking on an accelerated share purchase program to buy back $10 billion of its common stock. The chipmaker had suspended stock repurchases in March, but now said it “believes that its common stock is at the time of this announcement trading well below intrinsic valuation.”

Apple (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.4% after the tech giant became the first U.S. company to be valued at $2 trillion, reaching the milestone just two years after becoming the world’s first trillion-dollar company in 2018.

